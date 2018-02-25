Pair arrested after toddler is found starved and bruised



A pair is arrested after a toddler is found apparently starving and bruised up.

Geraldine Aguon Manalo and Raymond Cruz are charged with child abuse.

Court documents state, the complaint was called in after the child, 2 to 3 years old, was seen laying on a tarp placed on a concrete slab. He appeared to be hungry, and had a bruise on his cheek and multiple abrasions on his back, feet and head. He also hadn't taken a bath in days...

Manalo allegedly left the child outside telling police she wanted to prevent contamination because he has a boil. She is also charged with family violence. Cruz is also charged with assault on a peace officer. He allegedly punched the arresting officer in the hand. The toddler, documents state, was left outside for four days.