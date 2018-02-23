Get informed during Guam Invasive Species Awareness Week

All week long it's Guam Invasive Species Awareness Week. Events will inform the public on how to protect Guam against invasive species, like brown tree snakes and rhino beetles.

Topics include "What's killing my Plants?", a USDA Plant Inspection Facility Tour, screening of the documentary "An Acquired Taste" about hunting at the Guam Museum, and a Brown tree snake control workshop.

"What's Killing my Plants" UOG CNAS Extension and Outreach Program

SAT, FEB 24:

9-10AM

@ UOG Agriculture and Life Sciences Building Room 104

Hunter Education "An Acquired Taste" screening

SAT, FEB 24

6-8PM

@Guam Museum

USDA Plant Inspection Facility Tours

TUES, FEB 27 and WED, FEB 28

Pacific Preservation Summit, Outreach Table

MON, FEB 26

Kontra I Kulepla: Brown Tree Snake Control Workshop

WED, FEB 28

6-7PM

@Yigo Gymnasium

For more information on GISAW workshops and events please contact Dr. Glenn Dulla at 671-475-1426/7 or by email gfjdulla@gmail.com