Chief judge calls for investigation of US Attorney's Office

Investigate the local US Attorney's Office - that's what District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood is calling for after concerns with their diversion program. She says it seems attorney's there just don't have a full grasp on how to handle it. This unfolding during a sentencing hearing for a trio accused in a counterfeit credit card ring.

How does the prosecution at the US Attorney's Office determine who gets a diversion agreement? That's a question Tydingco Gatewood wants answered. She said in open court that she wants the US Department of Justice to investigate the local US Attorney's Office's handling of the program.

A diversion meaning defendants could possibly have their criminal record wiped clean at the end of their case. Her dismay happening during scheduled sentencing on Friday for DaoQin Liu, Yunkai Lu, and Ziwen Weng who have since pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful possession of 15 or more counterfeit access devices.

The three men were stopped at the airport last year and caught with more than a hundred counterfeit credit cards after getting off a flight from Japan. Customs officers found 118 fake credit cards from foreign banks in their possession. Cards apparently purchased from the "dark web."

The cards were found wrapped in foil, inside a cigarette box and hidden inside shoes and clothing in their luggage.

However, Gatewood questioned during sentencing why Lu and Weng's plea agreements did not include diversion. Gatewood arguing that in the case involving two high ranking Guam National Guard members, involved in collecting thousands in recruitment bonuses they were not supposed to get, were offered diversion agreements. Crimes harsher than what at least two of the three men up for sentencing committed.

She's never brought up such an issue in her 20 plus years as a judge. That's why she says it's with a heavy heart she is going to file a complaint with the justice department to look into the process to possibly find out if there are any violations of ethics, civil rights, or civil liabilities.

In response, Interim US Attorney Shawn Anderson states, "Federal prosecutors nationwide have great latitude in charging and resolving criminal cases. We rely on guidance from the United States Attorney's Manual, including the Department's Principals of Federal Prosecution. Our office also has written guidelines for the diversion of criminal matters. Our diversion guidelines were drafted with input from the District Court and the United States Probation Office. Any decision on whether to offer diversion for a criminal offense is within the sole discretion of the United States Attorney."

Though no word on when she will file the complaint, sentencing for Weng and Lu were continued until Gatewood can get the issue looked at by the justice department.

Meantime, the apparent organizer of the credit card ring, DaoQin Liu, was spared jail time. The prosecution recommended four months in jail with credit for time served. However, his attorney Howard Trapp argued his client has been very cooperative with investigators. He says the message that should come from this is that defendants benefit when they come clean and help prevent further criminal acts. Liu is sentenced to serve one year probation, as the judge agreed he did work extensively with investigators.

Weng and Lu are set to return to court for a status hearing in March.