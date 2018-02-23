Governor tells senators to resign if they don't agree with his bailout plan

Senators have pushed back a decision on the governor's financial bailout bill until next week. Meanwhile, things got a little heated on Friday, when the Governor made a rare appearance during legislative session to lobby for his bill to raise the business privilege tax. But, senators did not take kindly to Eddie Calvo's suggestion that they should step down if they aren't ready to join him in averting a looming financial crisis.

The tense moments came as the Governor was winding down his plea for support of his proposal for a 50-percent increase in the BPT in the face of a 70-million dollar revenue loss this fiscal year. Calvo warned of the dire impacts to GovGuam services and personnel if they don't offset the Trump tax reforms.

Said Governor Calvo, "If you're going to allow me that responsibility for signing somebody's layoff, I'm looking at every one of you straight in the eye and say resign. Because you did not work with this administration to keep this government stable and to keep this economy moving forward."

Senator Telena Nelson though pushing back at the governor's remarks, commenting, "We are working, and we are working very hard to find other solutions. But I ask that you come before this body without harassing us. its unprofessional, and I have so much respect for you but I don't appreciate you coming in here and threatening us if we don't vote your way that you're going to call for our resignation."

"If you believe it's harassment," retorted the governor, "I want you to be with me when I lay the people off because if you're not going to come with an answer to my proposal, and right now if we go with Senator Regine Biscoe Lee's answer, there will be layoffs."

Senators though not ready to make a decision, as Senator Tom Ada says the administration needs to provide more information in order to convince them. He said, "Because if they don't inevitably someone in here has more information such as how much payables do you have pending. So we find out that in addition to the $60 million shortfall, we've still got another $40 million to dig ourselves out of. Those are the sort of things they've got to put on the table and take away whatever doubt we may have."