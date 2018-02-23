Guam teachers trump president's call for guns carried in schools - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam teachers trump president's call for guns carried in schools

Posted: Updated:

In the middle of a heated National debate on Gun Control to deter school shootings. Local teachers respond to the President's idea that teachers should conceal and carry a gun. Their staunch response coming during an in-house active shooter drill Friday morning.

Better safe than sorry. If an active shooter was on campus, Cristina Mantanona senior literature teacher, explains what students, teachers, and staff would do at Father Duenas Memorial High School in Mangilao. "Just to not draw attention to the room, it's supposed to be quiet, lights off, and no door is supposed to be open unless an administrator opens it from the outside," she said.

"The doors do open outward at least a barricade allows the students and teachers enough time in case an intruder should get into the room."

The alarm was on full blast, as we followed principal Tony Thompson to inspect if protocol was followed. Doors locked and secured with chairs, lights were turned off, hallways silent, students hiding behind desks in classrooms. Colin Perez, teacher and security officer, says national tragedy was a wakeup call to have these drills more often, noting, "We think it's imperative to have these drills so students are aware of our protocol to ensure the safest environment possible."

President Donald Trump not a fan of more frequent drills on campus, saying, "I think that's a very negative thing to be talking about. I don't like it. I'd much rather have a hardened school. I don't like it."

His solution: train teachers to conceal and carry guns.

Posting on his twitter "if a potential 'sicko shooter' knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack the school"

Teachers at FD disagree. Mantanona shared, "I don't really see a place for guns in schools at all, while  Perez commented, "I have to agree with that I don't think that's a solution to the problems that we're faced with today."

But they do see a place for more drills and help for troubled students. "We also have to reach out to students or individuals with mental health issues. We can't prevent everything but just to be as prepared as possible for whatever might come," he said.

The Department of Education will hold their own training with Guam Homeland Security next week.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Get informed during Guam Invasive Species Awareness Week

    Get informed during Guam Invasive Species Awareness Week

    All week long it's Guam Invasive Species Awareness Week. Events will inform the public on how to protect Guam against invasive species, like brown tree snakes and rhino beetles. Topics include "What's killing my Plants?", a USDA Plant Inspection Facility Tour, screening of the documentary "An Acquired Taste" about hunting at the Guam Museum, and a Brown tree snake control workshop. "What's Killing my Plants" UOG CNAS Extension and Outreach Program ...More >>
    All week long it's Guam Invasive Species Awareness Week. Events will inform the public on how to protect Guam against invasive species, like brown tree snakes and rhino beetles. Topics include "What's killing my Plants?", a USDA Plant Inspection Facility Tour, screening of the documentary "An Acquired Taste" about hunting at the Guam Museum, and a Brown tree snake control workshop. "What's Killing my Plants" UOG CNAS Extension and Outreach Program ...More >>

  • Guns, drugs found in Mangilao raid

    Guns, drugs found in Mangilao raid

    Nearly a dozen guns, glass pipes and marijuana. GPD investigators finding those items during a raid in Mangilao on Thursday. 65 year old Jesus San Agustin and 27 year old Jessiree Dolores Meno are charged with theft by receiving stolen property. San Agustin is also charged with illegally possessing drugs and firearms. Police say the search warrant was executed as authorities were looking into a burglary investigation. That's when they made the find confiscating a 12 gauge shotgun, tw...More >>
    Nearly a dozen guns, glass pipes and marijuana. GPD investigators finding those items during a raid in Mangilao on Thursday. 65 year old Jesus San Agustin and 27 year old Jessiree Dolores Meno are charged with theft by receiving stolen property. San Agustin is also charged with illegally possessing drugs and firearms. Police say the search warrant was executed as authorities were looking into a burglary investigation. That's when they made the find confiscating a 12 gauge shotgun, tw...More >>

  • Schools conducting morning sweeps

    Schools conducting morning sweeps

    Guam schools are being put on alert. Guam Department of Education leaders instructed school administrators to conduct a sweep of their campuses before students and employees show up on Friday.  The notice coming out of Guam Homeland Security following a threat that targeted Guam High School Thursday afternoon. The threat forced an evacuation of the school and the surrounding area. Though local and military first responders found no threat at the campus, Guam Homeland officials a...More >>
    Guam schools are being put on alert. Guam Department of Education leaders instructed school administrators to conduct a sweep of their campuses before students and employees show up on Friday.  The notice coming out of Guam Homeland Security following a threat that targeted Guam High School Thursday afternoon. The threat forced an evacuation of the school and the surrounding area. Though local and military first responders found no threat at the campus, Guam Homeland officials a...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly