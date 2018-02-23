Guam teachers trump president's call for guns carried in schools

In the middle of a heated National debate on Gun Control to deter school shootings. Local teachers respond to the President's idea that teachers should conceal and carry a gun. Their staunch response coming during an in-house active shooter drill Friday morning.

Better safe than sorry. If an active shooter was on campus, Cristina Mantanona senior literature teacher, explains what students, teachers, and staff would do at Father Duenas Memorial High School in Mangilao. "Just to not draw attention to the room, it's supposed to be quiet, lights off, and no door is supposed to be open unless an administrator opens it from the outside," she said.

Should teachers be able to carry guns in school? — KUAM News (@kuamnews) February 23, 2018

"The doors do open outward at least a barricade allows the students and teachers enough time in case an intruder should get into the room."

The alarm was on full blast, as we followed principal Tony Thompson to inspect if protocol was followed. Doors locked and secured with chairs, lights were turned off, hallways silent, students hiding behind desks in classrooms. Colin Perez, teacher and security officer, says national tragedy was a wakeup call to have these drills more often, noting, "We think it's imperative to have these drills so students are aware of our protocol to ensure the safest environment possible."

President Donald Trump not a fan of more frequent drills on campus, saying, "I think that's a very negative thing to be talking about. I don't like it. I'd much rather have a hardened school. I don't like it."

His solution: train teachers to conceal and carry guns.

Posting on his twitter "if a potential 'sicko shooter' knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack the school"

Teachers at FD disagree. Mantanona shared, "I don't really see a place for guns in schools at all, while Perez commented, "I have to agree with that I don't think that's a solution to the problems that we're faced with today."

But they do see a place for more drills and help for troubled students. "We also have to reach out to students or individuals with mental health issues. We can't prevent everything but just to be as prepared as possible for whatever might come," he said.

The Department of Education will hold their own training with Guam Homeland Security next week.