Probation Office making tough cuts

The Judiciary of Guam's Probation Office's mission is to reduce recidivism and enhance community safety. While lawmakers have been at odds for days talking about how to make ends meet, this branch of government has been bracing for cuts since last year. Already, they've implemented a few...with other measures lined up for the chopping block.

"Especially during these times we need to focus our resources," explained Lani Brennan was recently appointed to Chief Probation Officer. Already they've had to put the brakes on one program due to lack of funds. "The legislature did fund electronic monitoring however we didn't get our allotments on time and we didn't get enough to institute a program," she said.

The electronic monitoring program would've focused on pre-trial detainees at the Department of Corrections. At $500,000 to start up electronic monitoring, the program would've quickly paid for itself. (After all, it costs about $121 per day to house a detainee at DOC.)

It would have also brought some relief to the crowded Mangilao compound and Hagatna lockup. In the event there was room for extra spending, Brennan said, "We're really ready. we're ready to go. We have the SOPs. We have actually identified staff. And it's not new staff. It's existing staff within the pre-trial section to actually implement the program."

Next on the division's chopping block: drug testing kits purchased with local funds. "I think there's a misconception about stopping the drug testing because although it is a cost saving measure we are not stopping drug testing. We get federal funding and many, many, many different programs here. We believe that we can suspend the local funding of drug testing because we have enough test kits actually on inventory to last us throughout the year and even the first quarter of 2019," she said.

Also a way to save their dollars - the probation office is considering reducing their intake hours. She said, "So right now we open from 7:30 to 5. So anybody who is interested in reporting if they're working they have the convenience of coming in early at 7:30 or during their lunch hour. If we close early, if we close at four, then we save an hour of prep time actually for the next day."

Closing an hour earlier for intake would reduce overtime and comp time. Also, their tracking of clients shows most report for probation early in the morning and just after lunch. Cost-cutting won't compromise their mission thanks to risk-assessments which help determine who needs their services most.

"How we did things ten years ago, we tend to over condition everyone. Right now, pre-trial reform is forcing us to focus and really focus on the presumption of innocence," Brennan said.

