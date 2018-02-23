Guns, drugs found in Mangilao raid

Nearly a dozen guns, glass pipes and marijuana. GPD investigators finding those items during a raid in Mangilao on Thursday.

65 year old Jesus San Agustin and 27 year old Jessiree Dolores Meno are charged with theft by receiving stolen property. San Agustin is also charged with illegally possessing drugs and firearms. Police say the search warrant was executed as authorities were looking into a burglary investigation. That's when they made the find confiscating a 12 gauge shotgun, two 30 caliber rifles, seven 22 caliber rifles, drug paraphernalia, glass pipes with drug residue, and five marijuana plants.