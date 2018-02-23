How not to fall victim to online crime

The Internet can be a dangerous place, as evidenced This evident by the number of cases the FBI is receiving on cybercrimes.

"The FBI is there. It's yours. The community owns the FBI, we work for the community," assured Special Agent Joseph Strantz. While most of what we know about the Federal Bureau of Investigation is what we see on television and in the movies, that shouldn't be the case. Strantz addressed Rotarians this week where he shed some of the mystery behind the federal agency whose mission is both criminal investigations and national security.

He also shared crime trends here at home and across the nation, many of which are occurring online. "We have a lot of cases that are crimes against children," he said. "Of course, with the Internet and social media, crimes against children have exploded worldwide - it's an extreme danger."

The danger has prompted the need for a new task force, the Marianas Child Exploitation Task Force. "It's composed of child crimes investigators and specialists from all the agencies - FBI, HSI, homeland security, Coast Guard Investigative Service, GPD, Guam Attorney General, and several other agencies are participating on this. But it's a coordinated effort where we have a task force focusing on these crimes against children. Internet related. Cybercrimes," he said.

But, it's not just children who are vulnerable. Local businesses have fallen victim to business email compromise scams. "Let's just imagine this business. It has a CEO, an owner-operator, mid-level management staff, and an administrative staff. There's criminal organizations all throughout the world that are researching that business and they're spending a lot of time and effort going through social media, going through filings in the community. They're actually studying and analyzing the business to include getting directories and email contact information," he shared.

How does it work?

A mid-level or lower level employee responsible for dispersing paychecks or paying vendor invoices will receive what looks like a legitimate email from management. "And the email will say something like sally please make the $50,000 wire to this account number. The employee, believe it or not, in many cases, will do that," he stated. "We've had businesses, this is nationwide and also here in Guam that are victimized by this. so many times the businesses don't realize it until all of a sudden their accounts are drained down, the invoices they thought were paid are not paid, payroll checks are coming back NSF."

"Some of them have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars then they come to the FBI to help and in many cases its way too late, its way after the fact ."

Hackers are also targeting the average user. Sometimes disguised as a big retailer preparing to ship you an item you didn't order. "How this scam works is they will send out an email making it look like it's something from Amazon or eBay or a big box store or an internet sale they send it out they want you to look at that and say I didn't order that and so you click their link to show you more detail about the transaction or to cancel it, press here to cancel and that's where they're loading the malicious software into your computer," said Strantz. He says delete these e-mails immediately.