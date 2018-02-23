They are the coping mechanism for those that need it most. The program is called Rainbows, but their pot of gold is helping children facing emotional trauma.

Rainbows helps kids cope with traumatic loss. Death, divorce, deployment - just some of the most emotionally traumatic events for any person, especially children. Since 1987, Rainbows for All Children Guam has served as a non-profit peer support group organization for children who have experienced loss or crisis.

The program helps children navigate through their feelings with the help of registered and certified Rainbows facilitators and coordinators.

Marie Halloran is the director of the program and said, "Part of the mission of Rainbows is to address the grief that they have had and to develop self-esteem, self-confidence."

The program is currently active at Wettengel, Tamuning, and LBJ Elementary Schools, Santa Barbara and Saint Anthony Catholic Schools, and Astumbo Middle School.

Evangeline Iglesias is the Principal of Wettengel Elementary. She said, "The school, with having the program in there, helps the kids to cope and that's the whole point because when the kids can cope with whatever they're going through then they can succeed academically and socially. It helps to build a more bonding relationship with your peers and with your teachers."

And she's not the only one who has seen success with the program. The Matanane family has been a part of Rainbows for the past 12 years. Siblings Valina, Caiden, and Peiliana Matanane have all received support from the program.

And they all agree that's it had a positive impact on their lives, saying, "Rainbows has helped me get through an emotional time and help to open up and better focus on school and social-wise. Rainbows helped me learn how to get over the loss of my sister and how they can help us realize that even though she's gone, she'll still be with us no matter what."

"Rainbows helps with what we get over of and it helps a lot of students to be themselves and others."

The program aims to help children overcome feelings of anger, confusion, sadness, low self esteem and lack of trust.

In order to develop a more positive attitude at school and at home. To keep the flow of helping others emotionally, Rainbows will be reaching out to the community. They are hosting a 3.5 mile run/walk to raise funds to continue providing their free services to children.

For more information, you can contact Marie Halloran at 632-0257.