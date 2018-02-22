Pacific Preservation Summit secures island's heritage - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Pacific Preservation Summit secures island's heritage

Posted: Updated:

Keeping the Chamorro culture intact, the Guam Preservation Trust is putting on quite the event to educate and build on ways we can keep our island culture and history alive.

Building a strong relationship with the military. It's been a struggle since the announcement that thousands of marines and their families would be relocating from Okinawa, Japan to Guam. But, has that progressed? Chief program officer Joe Quinata said, "There is always going to be a disconnect but in communicating, in doing a lot of the things we do today, the connection is going to happen."

A connection, Quinata says, they want to happen the right way. He's the chief program officer of the Guam Preservation Trust. So, the effort is only fitting that work is done in the best interest of preserving the island. "We hope that the military becomes our partner as we move on to preserve our heritage," he said.

A movement that now will bring others, preservationist and conservationist alike to one table to talk issues during the Pacific Preservation Summit. "So we are expecting historic preservation officers from the different islands, conservation organizations from the different islands. We are going to get together so that we can be able to look at how we can get our resources together to help each other. There are issues that we need to talk about. Issues about climate change. Issues about threatening of historic sites, and also issues that are in our front yard," he explained.

Pointing back to the military buildup, Quinata says it's the public's responsibility to ensure they connect, appreciate, and preserve the place we call home.

The Pacific Preservation Summit is scheduled for February 26th through the 28th at the Guam Museum. For more information call 472-9439 or check them out at pacificpreservation.org.

