Pacific Preservation Summit secures island's heritage

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Guam High School and surrounding homes at Naval Hospital have been evacuated after a bomb threat is called in Thursday afternoon. The threat specifically targeted the school. GPD and Navy police are sweeping the area with K-9 units. The Naval Base Guam Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit is standing by in the event anything is found. Guam Homeland Security officials say all measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the public and first responders involved.More >>
Guam High School and surrounding homes at Naval Hospital have been evacuated after a bomb threat is called in Thursday afternoon. The threat specifically targeted the school. GPD and Navy police are sweeping the area with K-9 units. The Naval Base Guam Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit is standing by in the event anything is found. Guam Homeland Security officials say all measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the public and first responders involved.More >>
The Guam Department of Education was alerted to an image on social media that showed a screenshot of a Facebook post claiming to shoot up, “SHS.”More >>
The Guam Department of Education was alerted to an image on social media that showed a screenshot of a Facebook post claiming to shoot up, “SHS.”More >>