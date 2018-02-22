Guam gridiron great wants football field in every village

Slight trouble on the gridiron. One man is calling on village mayor's to help with efforts to keep the youth football games and practices in play. The goal - he wants a headquarters where the youngsters are always in the advantage when playing the game.

He's been playing for most of his life. Allen Blend has built up his passion for football over the years. "The GNYFF does have a kid in every village. I don't think there's not one that's not represented and to say that we going to break it down to that level but we want to do our part as good stewards and give back as well. So the league is willing to help in any way, shape or form," he shared.

He's now passing on the talent to the younger generation and serving as the Guam Youth National Football Federation vice president. "I feel it's my turn to give back. I had coaches volunteering during my upbringing so the cycle of life is. It's my turn now to give back so I do it for the kids," he said.

But, this was Allen before island mayors this week outlining his next play. "There's basically a basketball gym in each village, there's a baseball field in each village but there is no football field in each of the villages and we don't expect to have a football field in each village but if we can have a couple more options that way we don't overuse the facilities like we are doing now," he said.

"We are seeking a piece of property that we can develop and put money into solely for the GNYFF headquarter so we can slowly have a place to call home and hold seminars like we just had with Zac Banner and Larry. They came out here but if we can bring them out to our own facility tailored for football then it's a win-win situation for everybody," he said.

It's his move to find more places that the kids, ages six to 14, can practice and play on without any potential hold ups. Blend explained, "If not just partner up with the current teams that we do have so that the kids have a safe and conducive area that they can call home and take pride in to practice football and games."

But it doesn't stop there. Allen says they are not looking for any hand outs. He says they plan to maintain and upkeep the designated fields for play and one day make a touchdown on getting a permanent place of their own. "More so for the kids," he said. "It gives something to strive for and they play in a nice facility and they look forward to those kind of things instead of having to practice in a playground somewhere where God forbid anybody should get hurt but they make do with that they have."