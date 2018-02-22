Lawmakers debate Calvo's bill to increase taxes - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Lawmakers debate Calvo's bill to increase taxes

Posted: Updated:

There's only one measure under consideration to bail-out the government from a looming financial crisis. Lawmakers are scrambling to address the Governor's bill to raise the business privilege tax to make up for a projected $70 million plunge in revenues caused by the Trump tax reforms.

Senators called down the Governor's fiscal team to answer any last minute questions.  Both the administration and the legislature have been working overtime on separate plans to avert fiscal disaster.  Both proposed to raise the business privilege tax. The governor's bill raises it from 4% to 6%. The speaker would increase it to just 5%, but he withdrew his bill under heavy criticism from government workers who object to his provision to rollback 2014 pay raises.

Speaker BJ Cruz said, "The committee has decided to report only one bill out and that's 245. It was obvious from the testimony given yesterday that 244 had no support. 245 is before the body at this point, there's been a request for the committee as a whole, and so I will entertain any questions for the panel that's here," he said.

So then there was just one.  The Governor's plan is expected to raise about $30 million for the remaining fiscal year, and $120 million annually.  The BPT increase would be reduced to .75 percent after two years, with the money earmarked specifically for the hospitals budget. For now, Cruz sought reassurances from budget director Lester Carlson that they will stick to a prudent spending plan.

"Is there a fiscal realignment plan pursuant to and when can we expect the bill or is a bill necessary to implement the cost containment measures that are being considered? Should we deliberate discuss and pass measure as written, I think that will take the edge off a lot of what we have to do. But I still think that its only incumbent upon ourselves to follow up with this body in parallel the implementation of the government revenue stream, cost containment and other cost saving measures," he said.

Which means there still plenty of fiscal debate ahead, even after this initial bail-out plan is adopted. 

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Derrick Baza Hills back in court for theft

    Derrick Baza Hills back in court for theft

    Back in court - this time, for theft charges. A violation notice was filed in the District Court of Guam against Derrick Baza Hills. Back in December 2017, the former senatorial and Agat vice mayoral candidate reportedly stole less than $100 worth of items from the Navy Exchange. He already faces several other charges involving prescription drugs and theft in the local court. He'll make his first appearance in federal court on March 6.More >>
    Back in court - this time, for theft charges. A violation notice was filed in the District Court of Guam against Derrick Baza Hills. Back in December 2017, the former senatorial and Agat vice mayoral candidate reportedly stole less than $100 worth of items from the Navy Exchange. He already faces several other charges involving prescription drugs and theft in the local court. He'll make his first appearance in federal court on March 6.More >>

  • Dededo students march for world peace

    Dededo students march for world peace

    Rain or Shine, these Roadrunners want World Peace. Benavente Middle School hosted their 8th annual March for Peace Thursday morning. Students, along with Superintendent and members of the Board, marched to Maria Ulloa and Wettengel Elementary, with signs promoting peace. Principal Patrick Egrubay said, "Peace is something that each of us should strive for, especially more recently we know that there's tragedy that's going on across the country and around the world, we want our s...More >>
    Rain or Shine, these Roadrunners want World Peace. Benavente Middle School hosted their 8th annual March for Peace Thursday morning. Students, along with Superintendent and members of the Board, marched to Maria Ulloa and Wettengel Elementary, with signs promoting peace. Principal Patrick Egrubay said, "Peace is something that each of us should strive for, especially more recently we know that there's tragedy that's going on across the country and around the world, we want our s...More >>

  • Bomb threat made to Guam High

    Bomb threat made to Guam High

    Guam High School and surrounding homes at Naval Hospital have been evacuated after a bomb threat is called in Thursday afternoon. The threat specifically targeted the school. GPD and Navy police are sweeping the area with K-9 units. The Naval Base Guam Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit is standing by in the event anything is found. Guam Homeland Security officials say all measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the public and first responders involved.

    More >>

    Guam High School and surrounding homes at Naval Hospital have been evacuated after a bomb threat is called in Thursday afternoon. The threat specifically targeted the school. GPD and Navy police are sweeping the area with K-9 units. The Naval Base Guam Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit is standing by in the event anything is found. Guam Homeland Security officials say all measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the public and first responders involved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly