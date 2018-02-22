Lawmakers debate Calvo's bill to increase taxes

There's only one measure under consideration to bail-out the government from a looming financial crisis. Lawmakers are scrambling to address the Governor's bill to raise the business privilege tax to make up for a projected $70 million plunge in revenues caused by the Trump tax reforms.

Senators called down the Governor's fiscal team to answer any last minute questions. Both the administration and the legislature have been working overtime on separate plans to avert fiscal disaster. Both proposed to raise the business privilege tax. The governor's bill raises it from 4% to 6%. The speaker would increase it to just 5%, but he withdrew his bill under heavy criticism from government workers who object to his provision to rollback 2014 pay raises.

Speaker BJ Cruz said, "The committee has decided to report only one bill out and that's 245. It was obvious from the testimony given yesterday that 244 had no support. 245 is before the body at this point, there's been a request for the committee as a whole, and so I will entertain any questions for the panel that's here," he said.

So then there was just one. The Governor's plan is expected to raise about $30 million for the remaining fiscal year, and $120 million annually. The BPT increase would be reduced to .75 percent after two years, with the money earmarked specifically for the hospitals budget. For now, Cruz sought reassurances from budget director Lester Carlson that they will stick to a prudent spending plan.

"Is there a fiscal realignment plan pursuant to and when can we expect the bill or is a bill necessary to implement the cost containment measures that are being considered? Should we deliberate discuss and pass measure as written, I think that will take the edge off a lot of what we have to do. But I still think that its only incumbent upon ourselves to follow up with this body in parallel the implementation of the government revenue stream, cost containment and other cost saving measures," he said.

Which means there still plenty of fiscal debate ahead, even after this initial bail-out plan is adopted.