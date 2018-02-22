Derrick Baza Hills back in court for theft

Back in court - this time, for theft charges. A violation notice was filed in the District Court of Guam against Derrick Baza Hills.

Back in December 2017, the former senatorial and Agat vice mayoral candidate reportedly stole less than $100 worth of items from the Navy Exchange.

He already faces several other charges involving prescription drugs and theft in the local court.

He'll make his first appearance in federal court on March 6.