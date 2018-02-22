Dededo students march for world peace

Rain or Shine, these Roadrunners want World Peace. Benavente Middle School hosted their 8th annual March for Peace Thursday morning. Students, along with Superintendent and members of the Board, marched to Maria Ulloa and Wettengel Elementary, with signs promoting peace.

Principal Patrick Egrubay said, "Peace is something that each of us should strive for, especially more recently we know that there's tragedy that's going on across the country and around the world, we want our students to understand that there's things that we don't appreciate and there's things that we can do to make a positive difference for the future."

In the month leading up to this event, he says students were taught lessons about diversity and nonviolence.