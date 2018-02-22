No threat to Guam after disturbing Facebook post

No threat to Guam - this message from the Department of Education after a viral Facebook post on social media threatened to shoot up SHS. While the nation is on high alert following last week's deadly shooting at a South Florida high school, many are also concerned about incidents that could possibly occur here at home.

One particular Facebook post had many fired up. The posting shows a Facebook account with the name Ray Andres. The first post stating "I will not be telling people what my name is, but I will bring a gun to school tomorrow, so be prepared to hear shots." A second post reads "Yes SHS is the school I want."

Screenshots of this threat went viral on social media on Thursday, many believing the threat was directed towards a Guam school.

According to Guam Homeland Security, the same post has also been circulating across other schools in the continental United States.

They say the person named is not a student registered at the Guam Department of Education and the public page is non-existent.

This, safety officials report, indicates there is no current threat to local schools.

Homeland officials adding that though there is no guarantee that SHS does not refer to Southern High School, they are monitoring the situation closely alongside the Mariana Regional Fusion Center and the Guam Police Department.

DOE and local law enforcement are also taking precautions and have increased situational awareness.

During a rotary meeting on Thursday, a similar issue was up for discussion.

FBI Special Agent Joseph Strantz is the resident Agent in Charge of the Honolulu Division and the Guam and Saipan Resident Agency.

Bogus or not, all threats are taken seriously. "The FBI does get reports regularly of things like threats to schools 3732 threats to airports, bombings, shootings, all things like that. We have a standard protocol that's pushed out by the FBI Honolulu office that we have to follow," said Strantz.

"And of course we're fighting against time. And then we're also fighting against technology, because a lot of the perpetrators are using online identities, they're masking their identities. They're using encrypted software, encrypted phones. A lot of the times the big battle for the FBI is trying to address those threat streams to see if they're credible or not. And of course the risks are really high. As you can see what happened to Florida. Nobody wants to see that."

There will be classes on Friday for all DOE schools.