Community gives DOE feedback

Slashing $19 million from their budget is no easy task, especially when it comes to educating our island's youth. During the first DOE Public Input Session at Merizo Martyr's Elementary, parents hoping these cuts won't mean school closures.

With only 200 students, they're one of the smallest schools on island. During the first public discussion on DOE's Budget at Merizo Martyr's Elementary, parents expressed concern, if their school will be forced to close?

One said, "I know that you guys are not thinking about it...but it's so frustrating as a parent of southern children, because we are constantly being left behind and neglected all the time, So I just want you to know you will have a fight on your hands if it comes down to closing Merizo elementary."

Brianna Santiago is a parent of four kids attending Merizo Elementary. She remembers what happened 7 years ago, when scrambling to save money, the Guam Education Board voted to close FQ Sanchez in Umatac.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez and Vice Chairperson Maria Gutierrez assuring parents that though it's not off the table, no school closures have been announced and it's a last resort. "I want to reassure you right now, number one it's not on the table for our discussion right now not even close, if you put it on a piece of paper it's on the bottom we're trying to get through things before we ever have to have that discussion," he said.

"I promise you as long as I'm on the board, this topic of closing is never going to happen."

Ultimately, Brianna is thankful the administration made the South a priority, she only hopes that they'll put her children's education first. "It always is very emotional with everything dealing with my children, so you know having the school closure even if not on the table just at the back of my mind a very emotional thing for us," she said.

Other cost cutting measures were discussed, like reducing utility consumption, and cutting maintenance costs, but nothing is final.