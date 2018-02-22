Pulled over for license plates, man gets arrested for drugs - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Pulled over for license plates, man gets arrested for drugs

He was pulled over for having no tags on his license plates, but is now facing drug charges. Lan Allen Carrick is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

During the traffic stop, the officer noticed several opens beer cans inside the car. The suspect later admitting he had a glass pipe used to smoke the drug, ICE.

Police found the pipe with meth residue, a clear zip-lock bag with white residue, and a heat modified plastic straw.

