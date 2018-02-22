Pulled over for license plates, man gets arrested for drugs

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
He was pulled over for having no tags on his license plates, but is now facing drug charges. Lan Allen Carrick is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
During the traffic stop, the officer noticed several opens beer cans inside the car. The suspect later admitting he had a glass pipe used to smoke the drug, ICE.
Police found the pipe with meth residue, a clear zip-lock bag with white residue, and a heat modified plastic straw.
Guam High School and surrounding homes at Naval Hospital have been evacuated after a bomb threat is called in Thursday afternoon. The threat specifically targeted the school. GPD and Navy police are sweeping the area with K-9 units. The Naval Base Guam Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit is standing by in the event anything is found. Guam Homeland Security officials say all measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the public and first responders involved.More >>
The Guam Department of Education was alerted to an image on social media that showed a screenshot of a Facebook post claiming to shoot up, “SHS.”More >>
