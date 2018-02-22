Hostage-taker in Dededo incident wants to plead insanity

He wants to plead insanity. A plea deal is in the works for a man accused in a hostage and police standoff from last April.

But it seems the suspect, Vincent Philip Siguenza Cruz, is now claiming he has an insanity defense.

He appeared in court today.

Last April, Cruz allegedly held police at bay for hours and took a family hostage. One of the hostages took him down before his arrest. Negotiations for his plea will have to be settled before he returns to court at a later date.