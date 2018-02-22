Mayors not amused with raise rollback - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Mayors not amused with raise rollback

Speaker BJ Cruz may have pulled his GovGuam bailout bill, but the idea of rolling back Competitive Wage Act raises had many government employees up in arms - including those who would have received the biggest pay cut: mayors. "You'll probably see a lot of the Government employees lining up for food stamp," Mayors Council head Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald said. "I'd probably be lining up for food stamp."

"Take us off the chopping block," Yona Mayor Jesse Mesa added. "Mayors are an easy target." 244 proposed raising the Business Privilege Tax one percent and rolling back raises. Thousands of GovGuam employees would have been affected, but mayors would have went from making $75,000 a year to $45,000 a year - a $30,000 pay cut.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares says any salary cuts to mayors' pay would affect the community since mayors spend a considerable portion of their pay giving back to constituents with donations out of pocket. "At least $1,000 a month," Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares explains.

Mayor McDonald saying Cruz's proposal could have put hard working people out on the street - something McDonald says Speaker Cruz simply can't relate to. "The Speaker has no problem because I think he's got three paychecks coming to him," McDonald said. "I think he's retired two or three times, so he don't worry."

McDonald going on to say any pay cuts to GovGuam employees should be left out of the discussion - especially since many have adjusted to living with higher incomes. Mayors and Vice Mayors are the only elected officials who haven't suffered from pay cuts after controversial pay raises to the Governor, Lt. Governor and Senators were rescinded. This being said, Mesa believes Mayors would be open to a smaller pay cut.

"I think that's something more workable," Mesa said. "But to take such a big chunk at one time is more damaging than supportive."

