GWA initiates reservoir upgrades

The Guam Waterworks Authority broke ground on the latest in a series of projects to upgraded the reservoir system. The rehabilitation and replacement of large tanks like the one next to Nissan Motors in Upper Tumon is part of a long-standing federal consent decree.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo told KUAM News, "This $14 million project is critical for us to meet our court ordered requirements, but also for improving the delivery of reliable water service in the central water system, which is the core of Guam's economic and government engine."

Other reservoir and piping improvement projects are scheduled for the Hyundai Mongmong, Barrigada and Sinajana areas.