Multiple military units take to the skies in Cope North exercise

By Kehani Mendiola
It only happens once a year. The annual Cope North exercise is currently on-going in Guam and the CNMI. Members of the U.S. Military, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and the Royal Australian Air Force are all partaking in this year's exercise, which includes human assistance and disaster relief training.

U.S. Air Force Colonel Ryan Sweeney is the 36th Wing Operations Commander, and told KUAM News about the exercise, "It's an exciting year for Cope North. Over 3,000 personnel participating, over a hundred air craft, and this year, the focus, as always, is interoperability and partnership. The specific focus this year is on human assistance and disaster relief."

The exercise is meant to increase readiness among the nations and strengthen alliances. This year's directors include U.S. Air Force Colonel Britt Hurst, Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kensuke Onishi, and Royal Australian Air Force Group Captain Ben Sleeman.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for us to work together with our Japanese and Australian partners and we've had a fantastic exercise so far and we look forward to that continuing for the rest of this month," Hurst said.  Onishi added, "Japan wants to be a capable country, or so, important country to relieve disasters. Japan Air Self-Defense Force wants to have an exercise between the U.S. forces and Royal Australian Air Force."  And Sleeman said, "This is our eighth Cope North. We look forward to it every year, we receive some excellent training with our partners in the region, specifically Japan and the United States."

All forces are simulating the disaster scenario of an earthquake which requires medical evacuations and air lift to bring in food and water. The Northern Mariana islands of Saipan, Rota, and Tinian are all being used as  relief deployment locations to practice federal air lift and on-site response.

KUAM was able to ride aboard an RAAF C-127J Spartan air craft to check out the sites in Rota and Tinian. First stop: Rota.

RAAF Wing Commander Greg Elliot is the commanding officer of the site, and noted, "So this is actually what we call an APOD which is a small aerial, small airport to facilitate the movement of aircraft as you've seen today. We're mainly in support of, in this case, the hospital with a lot of movement of medical patients out of the natural disaster affected area in what we call a humanitarian and disaster relief scenario."

The catastrophic disaster in this scenario occurs on Tinian, and so Rota serves as a medivac location. Equipped with an airport, ground operations, hospital, and living quarters.

We then set off on our next journey to Tinian, the location of the simulated disaster.

U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel John Matuszak shared, "We're at Baker Landing Strip and we're practicing opening up very basic supply logistics hub or port, as we would call it, and this is the place where we would stage the humanitarian assistance supplies and transfer them over to NGO's or local government authorities in order to feed people and get people out of a bad situation."

The barebones camp is a quick setup for fast disaster relief response.

The three nations will continue work together in the Cope North exercise to better their response and cohesion during a disaster that may occur within the region. "We're learning things about the way they do things to optimize the way we do things and vice versa," Matuszak concluded.

Residents of Guam and the CNMI can expect increased military presence until March 2.

