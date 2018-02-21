No threat to local school after alarming Facebook post - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

No threat to local school after alarming Facebook post

The Guam Department of Education was alerted to an image on social media that showed a screenshot of a Facebook post claiming to shoot up, “SHS.”  

The posting shows an FB account with the name Ray Andres. The first post stating, “I will not be telling people what my name is, but I will bring a gun to school tomorrow, so be prepared to hear shots.” It’s then followed by a post, “Yes SHS is the school I want.”

However, Guam Homeland Security officials say the image was also circulating across other schools in the continental United States. They say the person named is not a student registered in GDOE, and the public page is non-existent. This they say indicates there is no current threat to local schools. 

Homeland officials adding that though there is no guarantee that SHS does not refer to Southern High School, they are monitoring the situation closely alongside the Mariana Regional Fusion Center and the Guam Police Department. 

DOE and local law enforcement are taking precautions and have increased situational awareness, as they are taking this matter seriously. 

Meantime, classes will still be in session for Southern High on Friday.

