Defendant in church sex lawsuit fires back

One named defendant in the clergy sexual abuse lawsuits fires back.

Filed today in the District Court of Guam, Joe R. San Agustin, also known as Father Andrew San Agustin, responds to allegations of clergy sexual abuse and agrees for a request for a jury trial.

If you recall, the former priest was named in a civil complaint filed by B.T., who was only identified by her initials to protect her identity.

B.T. alleged San Agustin brought her and her sister to Guam for vacation. He allegedly kissed her and touched her privates as well as digitally penetrated her when she was 12-years-old.

San Agustin, who has denied these allegations, has filed a counter claim for the embarrassment, shame, smearing of character, distrust among his friends, family, relatives, and colleagues, and the tremendous pain and suffering his wife and family have undergone as a result of B.T.'s claims.

While she's seeking 5-million dollars in damages, San Agustin argues he is entitled to similar exemplary and punitive damages to be determined by the court.