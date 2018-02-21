Looming financial crisis takes center stage

The response to a looming financial crisis took center stage at the legislature Wednesday. Debate centered on two competing bills that would raise taxes to cover a massive revenue shortfall created by federal tax reforms.

There are two government bailout proposals. Both would raise the business privilege tax. One, by Speaker BJ Cruz increases it from 4 to 5 percent, the other by Governor Eddie Calvo to increase it to 6 percent. Cruz kicked off the hearings with a surprise video of a much younger Calvo, from early in his first term. Sometime over the next nine months we might quite frankly, run out of cash. And if we do, we will not be able to pay employees, run the hospital, keep schools open, or help the needy," said Cruz.

The speaker says he's proposing similar cost containment, including a rollback of the 2014 Competitive Wage Act...just like when the governor back then also suspended the hay study pay raises. He noted, "That was the fiscal plan that was announced in 2011, and I think the first panel will have to admit that the fiscal plan of 2011 did help stabilize the government. That is what is in my Bill 244.

"Thank you for that walk down memory lane."

But that was then, and this is now. Budget director Lester Carlson argued passionately against Cruz's salary rollbacks which he says puts an unfair burden on the backs of public employees when the administration will already cut more than $15 million from an already barebones budget. "There is no need to even discuss that provision in Bill 244. Its demeaning, its demoralizing," he offered.

The governor's Bill 245 would raise the BPT by 2 points (50%) for two years, which Carlson argues is a more easily absorbed because the trump tax cuts leave more money in consumers' pockets. "This 2%? Its palatable. Its offset by your withholding increase you got as a result of the stimulus," he said.

While it many of the usual suspects testified, this man came to express what finally landing a good job with the government means to him. "I've been there, a homeless shelter. I don't want to go back. And I truly pray for these other individual single parents and those that are getting by. Guam is too expensive to live on," he said.

Senators are expected to meet in session Friday to decide which bailout measure and tax hike to pass.

More are chiming in on this issue as Senator Regine Biscoe Lee wrote the speaker asking him to consider amending both bills. That change she writes would provide relief to working families and businesses who serve them. She proposes to exempt the rise in BPT from being applied to uncooked foods, prescribed medications, diapers and feminine hygiene products.