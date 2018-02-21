Father fights for son's life, despite roadblocks

A fight for his son - one father has pushed and pushed for medical care after his ten year old experienced excruciating pain for several days. It's not something any parent wants to go through, but the bigger issue was finally getting the treatment and surgery for his little boy.

Bouncing from Naval Hospital to GRMC, it's been exactly one week since 10 year old Robert Duenas was first admitted for his bloated belly. The cause his father, Walter, says was unknown. "Robert's belly has increased to 80 cm already, and Tripler Army Medical Center when it got to 72, we're at critical point, we're at 8 cm over the critical point, how much longer do we have to wait until they deem him critical to be medivac'ed out of Guam," he stated.

Transported to a hospital that can help, like Tripler Army Medical Center or Kapiolani Children's Hospital in Hawaii. Duenas says they've done it before, but it seems military policies have changed, adding, "Because I'm a retired Army veteran, the rules and regulations now we can't fly directly from Guam to Hawaii, they're saying I have to go from here to Okinawa, stay there until Friday, and then fly to Hawaii...but by then it's already too late."

He's contacted the Congresswoman and Senators to find out what's going on.

Meantime, at GRMC, they didn't have the CT Scan Machine up and running and his Robert's surgery initially set for Monday was pushed back to this afternoon. "GRMC has good doctors," he said. "They've treated pediatric patients, I'm not knocking any doctor, believe me, but when are we going to go in and find out what's wrong with Robert? That's the question."

"No parent wants to see their children in pain, the way Robert is in pain now."

And after hard fought battle, Duenas tells us Robert's surgery was a success. He's now recovering. But, Duenas still wants answers.

So that what happened to him doesn't happen to anyone else.