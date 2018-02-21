Father fights for son's life, despite roadblocks

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
An internal affairs investigation is underway at the prison after an inmate was accidentally released from their custody. Department of Corrections director Tony Lamorena says it happened over the weekend. He admits there was a miscommunication. Officials say the prison had received an order for inmate Ben Espinosa's release, but then got a commitment order for a separate charge. The special operations team was able to track him down without incident. Lamorena says they are looking ...More >>
He was apparently drunk when he molested two women. 26-year-old Kino Keeler allegedly digitally penetrated a woman and raped her in a Tumon condo last year. According to court documents, she woke up to Keeler on top of her.More >>
