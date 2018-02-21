Former Sanchez principal battles to get her job back

A former Simon Sanchez High School principal continues the fight for her job back. Following a Public Health shutdown of the Yigo campus in 2013, Beth Perez had been re-assigned schools and demoted to assistant principal. On Wednesday, before Supreme Court Justices, she maintained she made her best effort to ensure the campus was safe for all students.

Back and forth for years and stuck in the procurement process, still no action has been taken to rebuild the dilapidated Simon Sanchez High School. While it's no secret the Yigo campus is broken beyond repair, former principal Beth Perez believes she made her best effort to keep the school safe for students.

Perez, who was assigned to SSHS in 2010, was re-assigned shortly after the Yigo campus was temporarily shut down by the Department of Public Health. Her re-assignment to Untalan Middle School also came with a demotion to assistant principal. "The basis for the demotion was what the department felt that the campus of Simon Sanchez high school was like during a surprise assessment of the school on Saturday, November 16, 2013," explained her attorney, Richard Johnson.

Johnson argued her case before Supreme Court justices on Wednesday, saying, "The grounds for the appeal are that we feel that she was not treated fairly during all of these proceedings. And that the department of education did not follow its own rules and regulations in dealing with the situation."

Today's argument wasn't her first try at getting her job back. She's already faced the Civil Service Commission and the Superior Court of Guam who ruled in favor of the Department of Education.

"We did not prevail at that point. We appealed to the superior court and we did not prevail there so now we're at the supreme court," Johnson said.

DOE legal counsel Jesse Nasis argued Perez knew her role as principal, as stated in her testimony before commissioners. He further argued that the case is not about her demotion, but "the superintendent's authority to hold his employees accountable for their failure to perform their duties."

Nasis acknowledged Perez's efforts - activating staff to fulfill vendor duties and even keeping a plunger at the side of her desk so she could unclog the urinals herself. Her efforts, however, didn't show when Public Health inspectors made a surprise visit five years ago. Johnson noted that all of SSHS's services were outsourced, including custodial, janitorial, and yard maintenance.

When these contractors failed to do their job, Johnson stated Perez was vocal, complained constantly, and supported students, who at the time were rallying for more than just bandaid fixes for their school.

Johnson stated, "The fact that she had unclogged urinals and she and her staff purchased toilet paper doesn't make it her job to do that. She's covering for these people who aren't doing their job for the sake of the kids at the school. Now it's being used against her."

KUAM files show that immediately after Perez's re-assignment to Untalan Middle School, students rallied at school gates with signs that read "WE LOVE YOU MRS. PEREZ" and "SIMON SANCHEZ IS INCOMPLETE WITHOUT MRS. PEREZ".

The matter was taken under advisement.