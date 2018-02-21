GPA working on keeping costs down - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GPA working on keeping costs down

The cutbacks keep on coming, as the Guam Power Authority has been working on its cost containment measures. GPA assistant general manager Melinda Camacho says it's been quite the challenge with the manpower they currently have. A plus, however, is they are able to keep the lights on.

"We've maintained our overtime below our budget, we have not hired personnel. So as we even in generation, as retirees just through natural attrition, they are out there. So we are not hiring and we are cutting costs in all aspects. Our fuel usage is down. We always try to try and manage efficient use of our fuel with our power plants," she explained.

While it's not going to happen anytime soon, she adds the hope is to eventually bring on more crews to keep up with the maintenance and operations.

