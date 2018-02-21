Warrants issued after Jason Ortiola and Roger Balicha no-show

Bench warrants have been issued for two men arrested on drug charges. Jason Ortiola and Roger Balicha were no-shows to their Wednesday hearing. They have also repeatedly failed to report to probation for regular check-ins, as ordered by the court.

Ortiola, we should note, is a former GPD officer who was fired from the force and sentenced in federal court for selling the drug "ICE" while in uniform with his duty weapon.

Bail was set at $5,000 each for Ortiola and Balicha. Co-defendant Jose Sibal Santos Jr., meanwhile, may be eligible for the Adult Drug Program.

His next court appearance is set for March 13.

All three men were arrested last month after a raid at Summer Ocean View Towers uncovered packages with meth residue, 4.7-grams of the marijuana, and $4,000 in cash.