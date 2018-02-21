Milk Manutae throws rocks, threatens to kill Harmon residents

A 33 year old man is under arrest after he allegedly threatened to kill several people at a home in Harmon. Milk Manutae is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, terrorizing, and criminal mischief.

Court documents state, the suspect was holding a knife and a machete while making the alleged threats He is accused of hitting the door repeatedly with the machete, while those living there were inside the home. He is also accused of throwing rocks to one victim and towards one of their cars shattering a window.