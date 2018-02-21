Man caught with drugs hiding in old rehab center

He tried to hide out from police inside the abandoned Guam Rehab Center when he was caught with drugs. 25 year old Osupwang Mutirok is charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance.

Court document state, police saw a man in Upper Tumon who matched the description of a suspect involved in a reported theft. When the officer asked for ID, the suspect ran away attempting to hide inside a building nearby. Police were able to find him along with a glass pipe containing the drug, ICE.