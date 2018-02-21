Accused PE teacher faces summer trial

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Longtime Catholic school PE teacher Peregrine San Nicolas will head to trial this summer. San Nicolas was arrested last August accused of sexually assaulting a female student multiple times.
The alleged incidents occurred at Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School.
Though a plea deal was on the table, parties couldn't reach an agreement. Trial has been set for July 25.
An internal affairs investigation is underway at the prison after an inmate was accidentally released from their custody. Department of Corrections director Tony Lamorena says it happened over the weekend. He admits there was a miscommunication. Officials say the prison had received an order for inmate Ben Espinosa's release, but then got a commitment order for a separate charge. The special operations team was able to track him down without incident. Lamorena says they are looking ...More >>
He was apparently drunk when he molested two women. 26-year-old Kino Keeler allegedly digitally penetrated a woman and raped her in a Tumon condo last year. According to court documents, she woke up to Keeler on top of her.More >>
