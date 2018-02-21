4 busted for drugs

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A local and federal investigation leads to four people being arrested for drugs.
Brandon Acfalle Quinata, John Leonard Mata Cruz, Amelia Christina Manglona, and Jordan Jay Chagualaf are each charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance.
GPD's Mandana Drug Task Force, SWAT, K-9, and DEA agents raided an apartment in Merizo on Tuesday.
Inside they found crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, and an undetermined amount of cash.
An internal affairs investigation is underway at the prison after an inmate was accidentally released from their custody. Department of Corrections director Tony Lamorena says it happened over the weekend. He admits there was a miscommunication. Officials say the prison had received an order for inmate Ben Espinosa's release, but then got a commitment order for a separate charge. The special operations team was able to track him down without incident. Lamorena says they are looking ...More >>
He was apparently drunk when he molested two women. 26-year-old Kino Keeler allegedly digitally penetrated a woman and raped her in a Tumon condo last year. According to court documents, she woke up to Keeler on top of her.More >>
