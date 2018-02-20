Motorist crashes into dump truck

One person is rushed to the hospital after crashing into a dump truck Wednesday morning.

It happened along route 8 in Barrigada near Subway.

Police say the commercial grade dump truck was heading north when the driver of a Toyota Highlander exiting the SK Mart parking lot collided with the truck.

The driver of the Highlander was taken to the Guam Memorial Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Their condition has not yet been released. Guam police is investigating the crash. No arrests or citations have been issues at this time.