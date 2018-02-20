Insects in your air conditioner can cost you money - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Insects in your air conditioner can cost you money

Crawly critters in your A/C, can fry your circuit board and cost you money. A/C Sales and Services in Upper Tumon is in the business of keeping you cool.

Frank Perez one of the Vice Presidents tells us how they partner with GPA and said, "Part of our program is we carry energy efficient inverter units, we have high seer units and we have other options available for our customers other than just that."  Options, like GPA's energy saving rebate program, where they help customers fill out the application.

But no matter which unit fits your room best, maintaining that unit to stay the most energy efficient, especially in Guam's climate, makes Perez encourage customers to buy their new Action Corrosion products. He said, "If you have a problem with circuit board shortening out because of environment, lizards, any creatures, we can protect it, we can also insulate it so its waterproof, and it helps slow  corrosion down on your AC unit, I would say you can double the life of your unit with this product."

Bugs frying the board is one of the most common problems here on Guam. But doubling the life of your unit, has never been easier, he says there's three different forms, and it's simple to apply. "And you do two coats just gonna go back like this and then one more time and then you wait to dry 15 minutes," he said.

This all being key to saving energy. "It's gonna help you of course you're getting an inverter unit which is very energy efficient, you need to keep it maintained so it would stay efficient, of course dirty units efficiency goes down, so maintenance is key," he said.

It's super easy here at A/C Sales all it takes is a few sprays of Action Clear and your air conditioner can stay clean.

    One named defendant in the clergy sexual abuse lawsuits fires back. Filed today in the District Court of Guam, Joe R. San Agustin, also known as Father Andrew San Agustin, responds to allegations of clergy sexual abuse and agrees for a request for a jury trial. If you recall, the former priest was named in a civil complaint filed by B.T., who was only identified by her initials to protect her identity. B.T. alleged San Agustin brought her and her sister to Guam for vacation. He all...More >>
    The cutbacks keep on coming, as the Guam Power Authority has been working on its cost containment measures. GPA assistant general manager Melinda Camacho says it's been quite the challenge with the manpower they currently have. A plus, however, is they are able to keep the lights on. "We've maintained our overtime below our budget, we have not hired personnel. So as we even in generation, as retirees just through natural attrition, they are out there. So we are not hiring and we...More >>
    Bench warrants have been issued for two men arrested on drug charges. Jason Ortiola and Roger Balicha were no-shows to their Wednesday hearing. They have also repeatedly failed to report to probation for regular check-ins, as ordered by the court. Ortiola, we should note, is a former GPD officer who was fired from the force and sentenced in federal court for selling the drug "ICE" while in uniform with his duty weapon. Bail was set at $5,000 each for Ortiola and Balicha. C...More >>
