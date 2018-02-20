Insects in your air conditioner can cost you money

Crawly critters in your A/C, can fry your circuit board and cost you money. A/C Sales and Services in Upper Tumon is in the business of keeping you cool.

Frank Perez one of the Vice Presidents tells us how they partner with GPA and said, "Part of our program is we carry energy efficient inverter units, we have high seer units and we have other options available for our customers other than just that." Options, like GPA's energy saving rebate program, where they help customers fill out the application.

But no matter which unit fits your room best, maintaining that unit to stay the most energy efficient, especially in Guam's climate, makes Perez encourage customers to buy their new Action Corrosion products. He said, "If you have a problem with circuit board shortening out because of environment, lizards, any creatures, we can protect it, we can also insulate it so its waterproof, and it helps slow corrosion down on your AC unit, I would say you can double the life of your unit with this product."

Bugs frying the board is one of the most common problems here on Guam. But doubling the life of your unit, has never been easier, he says there's three different forms, and it's simple to apply. "And you do two coats just gonna go back like this and then one more time and then you wait to dry 15 minutes," he said.

This all being key to saving energy. "It's gonna help you of course you're getting an inverter unit which is very energy efficient, you need to keep it maintained so it would stay efficient, of course dirty units efficiency goes down, so maintenance is key," he said.

It's super easy here at A/C Sales all it takes is a few sprays of Action Clear and your air conditioner can stay clean.