UOG off-island basketball recruit subject of investigation after drug arrest

Anthony Brown Jr is now the center of an investigation at the University of Guam after he was busted for allegedly importing nearly 4.5 ounces of marijuana through the mail.

Brown was recruited from off-island to play basketball for the UOG Tritons, according to UOG spokesman Jonas Macapinlac.

As we reported, Brown was busted in a controlled sting after he opened a package that had been originally intercepted by local authorities.

A federal warrant was obtained to open the package, and 122 grams of marijuana was discovered. Law enforcement then replaced the weed with “sham” and fitted the package with an electronic trigger.

Brown then allegedly picked up the package from UOG’s post office and returned to his room at the university’s dorm. The trigger was activated upon opening of the package and cops then apprehended Brown in his dorm room.

Drugs and alcohol are not allowed in dormitory rooms, Macapinlac said.

Brown is also now the subject of a UOG internal investigation that will determine the future of his status as a student and athlete with UOG. He remains a resident at the dorm pending results of the investigation.

Possible outcomes from the investigation range anywhere from Brown remaining a student at UOG or facing suspension, Macapinlac said, but also added he would not speculate on the results of a pending investigation.

Brown does not receive any kind of scholarship from UOG in exchange for playing basketball for the Tritons, Macapinlac said. “Just a great education at an affordable price,” Macapinlac added.

Brown was also allegedly found to be in possession of a digital scale, rolling papers and less than an ounce of marijuana.

Several Western Union receipts were also allegedly found and authorities say Brown allegedly admitted to wiring money to someone in Washington state to pay for the marijuana.

He was charged with conspiracy to import a Schedule I Controlled Substance and money laundering as first-degree felonies and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana as a violation, according to a magistrate’s complaint.

Macapinlac said as a non-resident, Brown was not eligible for an athletic scholarship from UOG, but added that Brown may be receiving federal financial aid like many other students at the university.