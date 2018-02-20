Inmate accidentally released from prison

An internal affairs investigation is underway at the prisonvafter a detainee was accidentally released from their custody. DOC director Tony Lamorena says it happened over the weekend.

He admits there was a miscommunication. Officials say the prison had received an order to release detainee Ben Espinosa. He was being held on a criminal mischief charge. But then they got a commitment order for various traffic cases and a small claim case. The special operations team was able to track him down without incident.

Lamorena says he was only out for a couple of hours. He says they are looking into the incident so that it doesn't happen again.