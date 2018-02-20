Kino Keeler charged with rape - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Kino Keeler charged with rape

He was apparently drunk when he molested two women. 26-year-old Kino Keeler allegedly digitally penetrated a woman and raped her in a Tumon condo last year. According to court documents, she woke up to Keeler on top of her. 

Another woman who was also in the home reported waking up to Keeler touching her butt.  No word on why it took so long to effectuate an arrest.

Keeler reportedly apologized to the first victim, after she kicked him off and yelled at him. Keeler was arrested and charged with two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

