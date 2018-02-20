Bordallo will seek ninth straight term as Guam delegate

It's official for our current delegate. Madeleine Bordallo has officially announced she is running again for Congressional Delegate. Joined by family and her campaign leaders, the Bordallo announced her candidacy at the Plaza De Espana.

"I am humbled to announce my candidacy for the re-election to a ninth consecutive term as your delegate to Washington," she announced. "Guam needs a leader in Washington who can bring diverse coalitions together to pass important and meaningful legislation. Whether it has been to protect our national resources, address housing issues, or moving forward with the military buildup in a responsible and sustainable way, I have demonstrated this time and time again."

The Congresswoman added that her top priorities for Guam moving forward include the H2B Visa and government tax cuts.

Also making the run for Congressional Delegate are Senator Michael San Nicolas, Jonathan Diaz, and Eric Lin.