50 naturalized as US citizens

It's the American Dream for Guam's newest naturalized citizens. A special Presidents Day Naturalization Ceremony was held at the District Court today.

Fifty applicants took their oath of allegiance before Chief-Judge Francis Tydingco-Gatewood and Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan.

Additionally, Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo appeared as the keynote speaker.

The fifty new American citizens hail from countries such as Canada, Chile, Palau, the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey.