Catholic Social Services calling it quits with GovGuam contract

An already cash-strapped GovGuam has prompted one vendor to call it quits...for now. Catholic Social Services announced today their contract is up at the end of next month. The affected programs include the Adult Day Care Services, In-Home Services, and Case Management. And more cuts are likely come the end of the year.

Over 2,000 clients will be affected and 100 staffers are expected to lose their jobs by the end of next month. This is the reality at Catholic Social Services, according to executive director Diana Calvo who admits they've already had payless paydays. With national tax reform ahead, there's no light at the end of the tunnel.

She told KUAM News, "We're not cutting ties, necessarily. The board has made the decision not to become a contractor, so we won't have that formal agreement with public health to perform those services. We did inform the director that we would still be available to perform our true mission work as a catholic charities agency."

The non-profit has been GovGuam's private contractor for In-Home Services, Case Management, and Adult Day Care services for roughly 30 years. These three services costing GovGuam about $3.5 million annually. The decision to discontinue these services, Calvo says, was lack of funding and timely payments. The affected employees were put on notice since last year.

And others from their Karidat and Respite programs which cater to those with disabilities, also given furlough notices in anticipation of their contract's end later this year.

These services face a similar fate. "For the employees, what we have been letting them know and reinforcing is that they are pretty much contract workers," Calvo said.

So, what's next? The services would go back to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

According to acting director Leo Casil, the agency is pretty confident they can secure an interim provider while they prepare for a Request for Proposal for a new contractor. This will ensure no disruption in services.

As for the affected CSS staff, he says they can be transitioned to the new provider.

CSS also confirming that if anyone came to them in need of services, they would still help the community as part of their charity mission.