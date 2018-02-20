Lawyers make arguments about nature of Paul Santos' case

He was stuck between a rock and a hard place - these words from attorney Phillip Lowenthal on behalf of former GPD officer, Paul John Santos. Santos was convicted of using his authority as police officer to force a woman to have sex with him. Though he was sentenced to 21-years behind bars, he's not in jail yet - pending his appeal - and remains on house arrest.

Lowenthal and prosecutor James Collins presented their oral arguments today. Lowenthal argued that his client was compelled to speak to investigators or potentially lose his job, saying, "What they said - your silence can be considered in an administrative proceeding for its evidentiary value, that is warranted by the facts surrounding your case. What is the evidentiary value of remaining silent? Now we as lawyers know there's no evidentiary value to silence. It's silence."

Collins stated, "Nothing has ever been presented that the reason why Mr. Santos made these statements when he was questioned by the FBI was that he was somehow concerned about his job. Quite the opposite."

Supreme Court justices took the matter under advisement.