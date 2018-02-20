Rev & Tax not playing games: AG appeals decisions over gaming licenses

The Attorney General's Office appeared before the Supreme Court to appeal their case against Department of Rev & Tax, the governor, and companies that own gaming devices. Oral arguments were heard at today's appeal before the Supreme Court.

The Attorney General's Office made an appearance to appeal the decision in their case against Department of Rev & Tax Director John Camacho, Governor Eddie Calvo, Atlas Amusement Enterprises, Darryl Styles DBA D&D Games, and Guam Music Inc.

As KUAM reported, former Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas filed a lawsuit against Rev and Tax, and other defendants when DRT continued issue gaming device licenses against the advice of the AG's office. The lower court made the decision not to disqualify the AG as DRT's attorney, but also ruled that they would have to pay for their outside counsel. The AG is now asking that the High Court affirm the first ruling, but reverse the second.

Assistant A.G. Marianne Woloschuk said, "The Attorney General has a legislatively appropriated budget, appropriation of budgeting are exclusively legislative powers, and trial court put requirements on the AG's budget in this case. It's trying to take funds from the OAG and redistribute them now to the DRT and the Governor and this violates the separation of powers and that's why we're asking this court to reverse the Court below."

The separation of branches outlined in the Organic Act would not require the AG to pay DRT's outside counsel, as they belong to separate government branches. In contrast, Governor's counsel Sandra Cruz Miller argued that it is the AG's responsibility to do so. "Pursuant for here, its rules and regulations that it needs to at least assist it in finding an attorney and helping to fund that attorney. Instead, the Attorney General's Office said "you're on your own basically" and that's in abdication of its duty as chief legal officer," she said.

While their arguments differ, both parties want clarification from the Court.

Attorney Curtis Van de Veld represents Darryl Styles, and said, "The question is largely to what extent does the Attorney General's Office have autonomy in making decisions about litigation that it will commence and this is an important question for the territory of Guam."

The Supreme Court will take both parties' arguments in consideration before making a final decision.