Mangilao mayor wants safer streets

"I'm pleading I need help here in Mangilao, I can't put a price tag on anyone's life" said Allan Ungacta, mayor of the village on central Guam. He's pleading for help after a three-car collision happened just this afternoon on Route 10 in Mangilao, where two individuals were rushed to the hospital. This is just one of the many accidents he's seen on the road, including the incident last month, where Jesus Francisco passed away after being struck by a car.

"It's starting to sound like it happens every month and that's not a good sight to be seen an accident in my own area on my watch," he added. "I want to make my place as safe as possible, my community, the last I checked the health, safety, and wellness in the community I'm pleading to the government agencies, Public Works the Governor's office come and help me put some kind of deterrence, help me install crosswalk and traffic light."

The Mayor is pleading with elected officials to do something, including installing a traffic light and a crosswalk. He says this is a heavy traffic area, cars often seen speeding over 50 mph, noting, "This is a heavy traversed area people travel here because the education capital is Mangilao, come to Mangilao you have two colleges, this is a business, you have Payless, Bank of Guam you have KFC, Dial Rent, Taco Bell, you have kids going here, people going to Public Health so it's really a heavy area with traffic."

Not to say accidents don't happen, but the Mayor believes it's worth a shot to save lives.