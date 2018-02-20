Yona quickly becoming hotspot for burglars - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Yona quickly becoming hotspot for burglars

One village has become a hotspot for burglars. The latest round of burglaries targeting 10 different cars in the span of 8 hours.

Stealing and on the run, a burglars going on a spree getting into 10 car in the Camp Witek area in Yona between 9 pm on Sunday and 5am on Monday. Village Mayor Jesse Blas says it didn't go unnoticed, saying, "That's too many vehicles at one time to go unseen or unheard. It might have been a little bit exaggerated how many vehicles but the fact is an incident did take place, vehicles were damaged, and were reported accordingly to the police."

Police say the suspects rummaged through vehicles, but officers did not notice any damage indicating the cars were left unlocked.

But, Mayor Blas says burglaries happen regularly in Yona, often when residents are asleep in their homes and sometimes in broad daylight. "The reports we're getting items taken such as bush cutters, blowers, pruners, chainsaws, those are type of equipment that these culprits are taking."

The Mayor encouraging the island community takes action. If you see something, say something, and report it. "Understanding shortfalls of our police department, them needing more police officers, our government should really put more police officers in the street,  but in the meantime we can't continue to allow these crimes to happen because we need to be more proactive about reporting these things, not just see it and ignore it cause it could very well happen to your home," he said.

Police are looking for the suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.

