Only lowest-priced healthcare plan can be considered

In a move that Speaker BJ Cruz says will save millions of dollars, lawmakers overrode the governor's veto of the GovGuam health insurance contract Monday. The law now requires that only the lowest-priced plan can be considered. But the insurance company with a majority of subscribers disputes the savings, and says the change could leave patients with a lot less choice.

The Speaker's bill was vetoed by the governor last March, and it was only Monday that the legislature mustered 11 votes for an override. Lawmakers are seeking any way they can to blunt the impact of a mounting $70 million revenue shortfall.

"If the negotiating team just sent up what they consider to be the most economical health plan then we would save $20 million," he explained. Gerry Crisostomo of Netcare Insurance which holds about 5-percent of the market says it may make sense to go with a single exclusive carrier given the looming financial crisis, saying, "As the governor has said, the cheapest doesn't always mean the best. But again as the Government of Guam you can set your own requirements under your RFP, what you want under your group health plan and it will be up to the bidders to perform."

The speaker cites figures from the negotiating team indicating GovGuam could have saved more than $50 million over the last several years. But Frank Campillo, the administrator of Calvo's Selectcare, which holds about 80-percent of the GovGuam market says those numbers just don't add up. "We know the claims, and we know that anything close to the numbers that have been stated it would have been very difficult for any carrier to meet the financial responsibilities of that," he said.

Another requirement of the new law is that covered plan benefits remain the same. Campillo says a better option would have been if the government just set a cap on what it plans to spend, noting, "This is all we're going to pay for a single, this is all we're going to pay for a couple and this is all we're going to pay for a family, and still give the employees options to select health insurance."

He says starting a price war could backfire. It could lead to patients losing access to preferred providers, and to unrealistically low bids, which he says would be irresponsible to accept if it threatens the solvency of the winning contractor. "The federal government for instance, when you submit a proposal to them and your premiums are too low they actually come back to you through their actuarial team and tell you look, your premiums are too low, we won't let you bid on these premiums, you've got to change your premiums," he said.

Negotiations for the government's next health insurance contract get underway in a few short weeks.