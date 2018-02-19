Teens arrested for car theft - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Teens arrested for car theft

Two teens are under arrest accused of stealing a car in Tumon over the weekend.

Police say it happened at Ypao Beach Park on Sunday.

Authorities were tipped off by a family member of the victim on Monday who saw the stolen car in Umatac.

Officers pulled them over in the parking lot of the Merizo pier.

18 year old Justin Rapon is charged with theft of a motor vehicle. A 16 year old boy was also arrested, and has since been released to his parents. He was issued a notice to appear at a later date. The case is being investigated by GPD’s juvenile investigation section and the Attorney General’s office.

