Barrigada stabbing sends two to hospital

Two people are rushed to the hospital after a stabbing Monday night.

It happened at the Song’s Apartments in Barrigada around 10 pm.

Police say two men had suffered from stab wounds after a disturbance at the apartment complex. It’s unclear if they were the only two involved in the incident.

One victim was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital, while the other was taken to Guam Regional Medical City.

Their conditions have not yet been released.

GPD’s criminal investigation division is investigating. Police are asking anyone with information to call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.