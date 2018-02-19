Barrigada stabbing sends two to hospital

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
An indictment has been handed down against those accused in the murder of detainee Edrite ‘Manson’ Isar. Detainees A-Last Simiron, Albert Santos II, Benster Benjamin, Isler Miller, Jimmy Hadley, and Marvin Rechim were indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter, and aggravated assault. Detainee Andrew Rios Jr. is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct. It was last December, Isar was found dead after being brutally beaten inside the Hagatna Detention Facility. ...More >>
An indictment has been handed down against those accused in the murder of detainee Edrite ‘Manson’ Isar. Detainees A-Last Simiron, Albert Santos II, Benster Benjamin, Isler Miller, Jimmy Hadley, and Marvin Rechim were indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter, and aggravated assault. Detainee Andrew Rios Jr. is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct. It was last December, Isar was found dead after being brutally beaten inside the Hagatna Detention Facility. ...More >>