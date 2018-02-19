Six indicted for detainee's murder

An indictment has been handed down against those accused in the murder of detainee Edrite ‘Manson’ Isar.

Detainees A-Last Simiron, Albert Santos II, Benster Benjamin, Isler Miller, Jimmy Hadley, and Marvin Rechim were indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter, and aggravated assault. Detainee Andrew Rios Jr. is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct.

It was last December, Isar was found dead after being brutally beaten inside the Hagatna Detention Facility.

Seven corrections officers working the day of the prison attack have since been served their notice of proposed adverse action, and were given ten days to respond.