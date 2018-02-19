Senators Override Bills Vetoed by the Governor - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Senators Override Bills Vetoed by the Governor

Senators moved and voted on a number of measures during day one of session talks. Two of which include bills vetoed by Governor Calvo last year.

That includes bill 23, introduced by Speaker BJ Cruz, which would ensure that only the most economical and beneficial health insurance proposal plan for GovGuam employees, retirees, and foster children is forwarded to the government's health insurance negotiating team for the governor's consideration. “With the government of Guam on the brink of payless paydays, this bill is common sense,” Cruz said. “Health benefits will stay the same, and taxpayers get the best deal possible for their tax dollars.”

Also, Senators voted to override the veto of bill 23, introduced by Sentor Michael San Nicolas. It would establish operational continuity plans for each government agency. The author's of the two measures say these would have helped to better outline the government's current financial situation.

Also, discussed, Bill 235, to approve the settlement agreement in DOE superintendent Jon Fernandez's lawsuit against the Guam education board…Plus, a bill introduced by Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje, that mandates GovGuam entities that are providing benefits or services to the Veteran community, to forward a copy of the proof of Veteran status to the Guam Veteran Affairs Office (GVAO) for the purpose of updating the Guam Veteran Registry. “I thank my fellow senators, particularly my Veteran colleagues, the GVAO and the Veteran community for providing their feedback and support to make the long-awaited registry and the benefits it may bring to veterans a reality,” Terlaje said.

