Workforce delegation on island

A congressional delegation is on Guam reviewing the workforce challenges and the defense readiness for the territory and the region. Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo today met with the CODEL led by Virginia Rep. Bob Goodlatte, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. The delegation also included Representatives Blake Farenhold of Texas, Ted Yoho of Florida, Jason Smith of Michigan, Hank Johnson of Georgia, Luis Gutierrez of Illinois, and Pramila Jayapal of Washington.

The group also met with military leaders.

Goodlatte committed to working with Bordallo to implement a legislative solution for Guam’s unique challenges this Congress.



“I thank Chairman Goodlatte and my House colleagues on the Judiciary Committee for coming to Guam to learn firsthand about our unique workforce issues and the security needs in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region,” Bordallo stated. “While my provision enacted in last year’s defense bill provides some relief for civilian and military construction projects associated with the buildup, we need additional legislation for civilian workers not related to the Marine relocation.

I impressed on my colleagues the impacts the labor shortage is having on everyday life on Guam, and I appreciate Chairman Goodlatte’s commitment to work with me on a legislative solution this Congress. The CODEL members understand our unique situation as we deal with this skilled labor crisis, and the Chairman assured me that he is committed to finding a permanent solution.”